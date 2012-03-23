Letter: Too much power to regulate fishing

When the state Department of Environmental Conservation enforces fisheries laws, sells confiscated fish and keeps the proceeds, there is something wrong ["DEC violates rights when taking fish, suit claims," News, March 19.]

The DEC is the judge, jury and executioner. It seems there is no due process. Is this agency above the law? New York should have, at a minimum, an arbiter, ombudsman or advocate to review and supervise every enforcement action.

Leon Giandon, West Babylon