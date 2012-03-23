OpinionLetters

Letter: Too much power to regulate fishing

Crew of the fishing boat sort hundreds of fresh oysters...

Crew of the fishing boat sort hundreds of fresh oysters pulled from the Long Island Sound. (Oct. 5, 2011) Credit: Steve Pfost

When the state Department of Environmental Conservation enforces fisheries laws, sells confiscated fish and keeps the proceeds, there is something wrong ["DEC violates rights when taking fish, suit claims," News, March 19.]

The DEC is the judge, jury and executioner. It seems there is no due process. Is this agency above the law? New York should have, at a minimum, an arbiter, ombudsman or advocate to review and supervise every enforcement action.

Leon Giandon, West Babylon

