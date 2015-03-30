Letter: Trade deal bad for labor, environment

Organized labor smartly opposes the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but unions aren't the only ones concerned with this dangerous trade deal ["For 'fast track,' " News, March 23].

The TPP endangers the safety of our food and threatens other important health standards. Environmental, health, consumer and community organizations are also urging Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) to put the interests of his constituents ahead of multinational corporations and reject the TPP.

Eric Weltman, Brooklyn

Editor's note: The writer is a senior organizer with Food & Water Watch, and environmental group.