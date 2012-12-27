OpinionLetters

Letter: Use foreign aid funds to pay for Sandy

People clean up debris from a destroyed home on Shore...

People clean up debris from a destroyed home on Shore Road in Lindenhurst on Nov. 4, 2012 in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Some senators are reluctant to approve aid to U.S. taxpayers hurt by superstorm Sandy ["Sandy aid cut is political," Editorial, Dec. 21].

Yet in September, the Senate by an 81-10 vote defeated legislation that would have suspended foreign aid to Pakistan, Egypt and Libya, despite the violent anti-American demonstrations in those countries.

I challenge our elected representatives to divert at least 20 percent of the $37-billion foreign aid the United States sends abroad, and earmark it for Americans to help defray some of the cost of rebuilding.

Christopher L. Turpin, Patchogue

