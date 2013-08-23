Letter: Veterans should seek claims help

Today I read about our returning young veterans filling out claim forms and submitting them without proper counseling ["Red tape thwarts veterans," News, Aug. 21].

As a volunteer service officer, I can tell you these claim forms are intricate. For goodness sake, don't do this yourself! Returning veterans should trust the veterans service organizations to help. That is what they are for. They will not betray veterans or steer them wrong.

Plenty of us older veterans will be there for the returning veterans.

There is too much riding on this. Veterans can get the money and help they're entitled to if they go through proper channels.

Paul McDermott, Glen Cove