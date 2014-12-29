Letter: Villages have long worked together

Newsday's editorial "Villages heed the rebate nudge" [Dec. 15] states that some Nassau County villages are beginning to explore ways to save money in response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's property tax plan. In fact, villages haven't just started to economize and seek efficiencies. Many have been doing just that for years.

For the past several decades, the county's 64 incorporated villages have forged intermunicipal agreements with neighboring villages, towns, and Nassau County to share services, personnel and equipment.

For example, 20 years ago, the North Shore villages of Kings Point, Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Saddle Rock, Thomaston, and sections of the Town of North Hempstead created a public water authority to purchase water works from a private operator. The South Shore villages of Lynbrook and Rockville Centre have been sharing garbage and public works equipment and services for the same length of time. And many of the villages remove snow from county roads at no cost to the county.

The Nassau Village Officials Association met last week with representatives from the Nassau County executive's office to discuss developing a platform for all of Nassau's villages and the county to partner in accelerating efficiency and cooperation, partly in response to Cuomo's tax rebate plan. Mostly, this is a continuation of a long-standing reality.

Peter Cavallaro, Westbury

Editor's note: The writer is the mayor of the Village of Westbury and president of the Nassau County Village Officials Association.

