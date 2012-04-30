Letter: Volunteerism thrives in older group

I applaud Diana O'Neill's op-ed about how we New Yorkers rank dead last in civic activity across the nation ["Time for more NYers to step up," April 19].

She urges all of us to assist in our communities. Today's dire economic environment has all not-for-profits suffering from budget cuts.

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Suffolk County has almost 1,000 adults older than 55 giving their time to hospitals, soup kitchens, schools, environmental centers and museums.

In 2011, RSVP participants gave 152,000 hours of service. Using O'Neill's figure of $21.79 an hour, that equates to $3.3 million. Now, that's a priceless contribution to the community.

Pegi Orsino, Bellport

Editor's note: The writer is the executive director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Suffolk County.