Letter: We don't need new gun laws

Before the usual suspects start screaming for more gun control laws, maybe they should consider that there are already laws against killing kindergartners, teachers and bringing guns into a school. What law do they think would have stopped the shooter from killing those people?

If it were that easy, we could pass a law making it illegal to be a terrorist. Hmm, they already have that, don't they? The terrorists don't pay attention, either.

Steve Becker, East Meadow