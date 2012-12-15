OpinionLetters

Letter: We don't need new gun laws

Law enforcement officials canvass an area following a shooting at...

Law enforcement officials canvass an area following a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. (Dec. 14, 2012) Credit: AP

Before the usual suspects start screaming for more gun control laws, maybe they should consider that there are already laws against killing kindergartners, teachers and bringing guns into a school. What law do they think would have stopped the shooter from killing those people?

If it were that easy, we could pass a law making it illegal to be a terrorist. Hmm, they already have that, don't they? The terrorists don't pay attention, either.

Steve Becker, East Meadow

