Letter: Westbury casino site ill-conceived

Instead of publishing an editorial that supports the ill-conceived plan to allow a casino in Westbury -- a plan for which even Newsday does not have all the facts -- Newsday should be working on investigative reports as to how this plan came into being ["Looking for honest bets," Editorial, Jan. 11].

Instead Newsday turns a blind eye to the problems that will be faced by local residents and businesses, and justifies this site selection by saying the casino will make money.

Frank Pesce, Westbury