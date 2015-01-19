OpinionLetters

Letter: Westbury casino site ill-conceived

The long closed Fortunoff store at the Source Mall in...

The long closed Fortunoff store at the Source Mall in Westbury on Dec. 30, 2014. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Instead of publishing an editorial that supports the ill-conceived plan to allow a casino in Westbury -- a plan for which even Newsday does not have all the facts -- Newsday should be working on investigative reports as to how this plan came into being ["Looking for honest bets," Editorial, Jan. 11].

Instead Newsday turns a blind eye to the problems that will be faced by local residents and businesses, and justifies this site selection by saying the casino will make money.

Frank Pesce, Westbury

Didn't find what you were looking for?