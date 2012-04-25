Letter: Where is Dems' entitlement plan?

Columnist Peter Goldmark is worried about "external shocks" and "malicious interference" because of the lack of progress on reforming entitlement programs ["No way to get off the wrong track," Opinion, April 22]. His team, the Democrats, has offered no proposal for entitlement reform.

When Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) came up with an entitlement reform plan, what was the Democratic response? Videos of Ryan pushing a woman in a wheelchair over a cliff, and accusations of seniors being forced to eat dog food and people left to die in the street.

Where is the Democratic plan? There is no plan. No Obama administration budget resolution has been passed for more than 1,000 days. Every time the Republicans try to get this country on the right track, Democrats demagogue the issue.

"Raising more revenue" means tax increases. I want to point that out for people who are not aware of this "Washingtonspeak." Goldmark is simply trying to waste the taxpayers' money.

Jerome Gordon, Syosset