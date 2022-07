After an imbecile plunged my neighborhood into darkness, caused panic, mayhem and enough property damage to equate it to a superstorm, I have a lingering worry: Who pays for this ["Suspect blamed tax debt," News, Aug. 29]?

If the county legislature, the Long Island Power Authority, or any other officials think we Elmont taxpayers are going to foot the bill, they have another think coming.

Judith A. Senning, Elmont