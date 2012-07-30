Letter: Why give movie companies breaks?

Why do Democrats see the benefit of tax breaks for Hollywood ["More tax breaks for TV, film postproduction," Business, July 26]?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo acknowledges that the benefit of enticing movie companies to film locally increases jobs and tax revenues. But why does this only apply to the film industry?

This same strategy would work for other industries and even for individuals. Could it be because Hollywood is a major donor to Democratic causes?

Michael Castellano, Glen Head