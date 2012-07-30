OpinionLetters

Letter: Why give movie companies breaks?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has signed a bill into law...

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has signed a bill into law tripling the tax credits available to companies specializing in postproduction, including film editing, visual effects, color correction, and sound editing and mixing. (March 27, 2012) Credit: AP

Why do Democrats see the benefit of tax breaks for Hollywood ["More tax breaks for TV, film postproduction," Business, July 26]?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo acknowledges that the benefit of enticing movie companies to film locally increases jobs and tax revenues. But why does this only apply to the film industry?

This same strategy would work for other industries and even for individuals. Could it be because Hollywood is a major donor to Democratic causes?

Michael Castellano, Glen Head

