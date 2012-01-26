Letter: Women as Catholic priests

Thank you for the article on the Rev. Roy Bourgeois, the Maryknoll priest being threatened with defrocking by the Vatican ["Push for equality," News, Jan. 23].

I find myself believing that my Catholic faith has absolutely nothing to do anymore with my church, mostly because of its attitude toward women. Yes, Jesus selected males for his first priests: 12 male Palestinian Jews. Does that mean all priests must be male Palestinian Jews?

Jesus, the leader of the church, went from place to place preaching but owning nothing and needing to find a place to stay each night. Why isn't that a requirement for church leaders today, if we are required in all ways to keep things as they were in the beginning?

In the beginning, there were female deacons, so why don't we have them today?

I admire Bourgeois for his strength and courage. He is precisely what the Catholic Church needs if it is to have a future.

Linda Bartunek, Calverton