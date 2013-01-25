Letters: Abortion ruling's 40th anniversary

A child who would have been born in 1973 would be nearing his or her 40th birthday now ["Legacy of Roe: More single moms?" Opinion, Jan. 24]. However, Roe v. Wade took from this person a childhood, an education, the love of a family, a lifetime. This person might have just celebrated a wonderful Christmas season with his or her own children, their family looking forward to a joyous 2013.

There have been in excess of 50 million abortions performed in the 40 years since that Supreme Court decision. Isn't it time for a change in our hearts and minds, and a start to build a culture of life?

John D. Crimmins, Port Jefferson



As we mark the 40th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark decision, Roe v Wade, which ensures the right to safe and legal abortion, we applaud Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for introducing the Women's Equality Act ["Murphy pans NY abortion rights plan," News, Jan. 20].

This bold and historic measure addresses gender-based inequality head on, by breaking down the barriers that are at its root cause. And as leading women's health care providers, we were thrilled that the Reproductive Health Act, which guarantees a woman's right to make her own personal medical decisions, was included.

The Roe decision has had a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of American women. Before that decision, illegal abortions made up nearly one-fifth of all pregnancy- and childbirth-related deaths. Today, abortion is one of the safest medical procedures. Yet despite abortion being safe and legal, , opponents of women's health have made it increasingly more difficult for women to access these services.

Reina Schiffrin

JoAnn D. Smith

Editor's note: The writers are the chief executives, respectively, of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic and Planned Parenthood of Nassau County.