Letters: America, Christmas and Christianity

I read "Christmas display hoo-ha begins early" . The writer claimed that we all should celebrate this holiday, using the rationale that Christmas is a national holiday.

As someone who delights in the celebrations of all, not just my own, I beg to differ. I delight in seeing symbols of any group celebrating and rejoicing, but I resent someone saying that his holiday must be widely accepted as important, simply because society has given everyone the day off.

Religious holidays cannot be secular American holidays.

June Zeger, East Meadow





I would like to remind everyone that Christmas is a religious holy day celebrated for more than 2,000 years by millions of Christians, not just in America, but worldwide.

America does not have an exclusive claim to Christmas. The trees, the man in the red suit and the ice cave in the mall are not the symbols of Christmas. The emphasis should be on celebrating the birth of our savior.

Helen Rusch, Seaford