Letters: Behind Donald Trump's appeal

I keep hearing doubt about Donald Trump's staying power ["Don't understand wide Trump appeal," Letters, Sept. 27].

I don't understand his political success myself, but maybe we should start by looking at the politicians who are in office. They are often egotistical, self-serving and pompous, and they basically serve people and organizations who provide money to get them elected. I don't feel I'm being represented properly and honestly by the people I go to the polls to elect.

Trump was absolutely correct when he said he gives money to politicians and expects something in return and gets it. Politicians today are owned by money.

The refreshing thing about Trump is that you know where he stands, whether you like it or not.

Roger Kaufmann, East Northport





The writer of "Don't understand wide Trump appeal" is missing something.

While I have always considered Donald Trump an egotistical blowhard, he does represent something sorely needed in today's government: someone who is not a professional politician.

Probably the worst products of our well-intentioned system of government are people whose only credentials seem to be running for political office.

Perhaps we should all start looking for candidates with something more to say than what they think we want to hear.

Greg McCarthy, Oceanside