Letters: Corruption in Nassau, Oyster Bay

Thank you, Newsday, for your investigative reporting ["Private loans, public risk," News, Aug. 23]. Exposing corruption in the Town of Oyster Bay is how the "crookies" will crumble!

We learn more having a subscription to your paper than we do from our elected officials. Hopefully a federal trial -- or two or three -- will yield a lot more reading material in future editions. It's time for a new regime.

Brian Fitterman, Syosset





Every day I read in Newsday how Long Island politicians hold us up without a gun.

Dennis Meltzer, Island Park





I'm a Republican who applauds Newsday for going after the antics that have existed in Nassau politics since the days of the late Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Margiotta ["Millions in Nassau no-bid contracts," News, Aug. 24].

Look at us, one of the richest counties in the country, and things are falling apart. The Democrats did little when they were in office. But let's face it, voting for a Republican in Nassau is almost like condoning theft.

If you're a die-hard Republican, just don't vote. Then the Democrats will get in.

Open up the jail cells for the politicos. It's one big disgrace. How anyone could be part of it is unfathomable.

Robert Casale, Glen Head