Letters: Honor those who gave their lives

Memorial Day is the one day we set aside to honor and remember those soldiers who have fallen in service to our country.

Over the years the true purpose of Memorial Day has faded. Many of us think of it as just another three-day weekend, or the start of the summer barbecue season. Parades are sparsely attended, and flag etiquette is forgotten.

Some people mistakenly think the day is for honoring anyone who died, and some think it's a day to honor all veterans, not exclusively those fallen in service to our country. While we should respect all veterans, Memorial Day is set aside specifically for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. To include others decreases the focus on the sacrifice of those who died in service to our country.

In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance resolution, to help re-educate people about the true meaning of Memorial Day. It asks that at 3 p.m., all Americans pause for a moment of silence to remember those who gave all.

This Memorial Day, let's all take a step back and remember its true meaning. There are few of us whose family or friends have not been touched by the tragedy of war, and we all have benefited from the sacrifices our soldiers have made. It takes very little effort to honor them.

Memorial Day is a time to remember all those who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.

This Memorial Day, I find myself thinking what it means to be an American. The answer is crystal clear, and that is the pride to live in a country that allows us our personal freedom to express ourselves and to speak our minds. These freedoms come with great personal sacrifice for those who leave family, friends and jobs to serve the greater good.

I served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Although I never saw combat, I had friends who did and died serving their country.

So, please honor Memorial Day by attending parades in your community and saluting those who serve this country so well. If you know a veteran, thank him or her for serving our country and keeping us free from tyranny.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Glen Oaks Village