Letters: Media delegitimizes Trump’s election

There is much angst about Russian attempts to influence our presidential election by hacking emails, and I certainly share that concern [“Bipartisan call to investigate election hacking,” News, Dec. 19].

But I’m also concerned that our media serve to delegitimize our election results with misleading headlines. Case in point is the Dec. 17 Newsday headline, spanning two pages: “Fight intensifies on election hack” [News]. The takeaway for the many people who don’t delve beyond the headline is that there was hacking by the Russians that changed our election results.

That didn’t happen. What was hacked were the emails of the Democratic National Committee. And what was leaked was not fake news but the plans, schemes and observations shared by people determined to get Hillary Clinton elected, expressed in their own words.

Truths revealed in these leaks might have influenced someone not to vote for her. It should be noted that, while it is proper to condemn the method of delivery, the message itself was not false or misleading.

Anne Corson, Huntington

Thanks to columnist Lane Filler for asserting “The contents of the emails mattered” [Opinion, Dec. 21]. What was in the Democrats’ emails is at least as important as how they came to public attention.

American journalism isn’t doing its job if we have to depend on foreign entities to get to the truth.

Ronald Stelzer, Centereach