Letters: Nassau County grasps for revenue

Nassau County has tried various ways to raise revenue. Cameras didn't work, now it's signs on the Long Island Expressway -- maybe ["Signing away our Expressway," Editorial, Feb. 10].

How about this? Many people are renting out rooms, apartments, etc., in single-family homes. They are still paying taxes for a single-family home, yet some are making a bundle of money.

How about charging taxes for the number of families they have living in their homes?

This would benefit the county and school districts. Extra tenants use the roads, services, schools, etc., but the county is not being compensated.

Elizabeth Leyser, Hicksville

It happens again: Another Nassau County plan to raise revenue looks as if it's destined to fall flat on its face!

Pretty soon people will come to the realization that the only alternative left will be to raise county taxes even higher than they're rising this year. That's the outcome of people opposing speed cameras and billboards.

Joseph Fasano, Massapequa Park

Child kidnappings put parents in fear

A letter discussed teaching children about safety with strangers ["Stranger danger taken too far," Feb. 8]. The writer said, "We must strike a balance to make sure the budding flowers of our children are not crushed underfoot by the heavy boot of overprotection."

However, it's unfortunate and sad that in the name of trust and raising fearless children, some unlucky parents end up with tragic and gut-wrenching outcomes.

There was the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, 6, who was walking to his Manhattan school bus stop alone for the first time, and the 2011 kidnapping and murder of Leiby Kletzky, 8, who was walking home from camp in Brooklyn.

How can we as parents and grandparents not become overprotective after reading about these tragedies?

There are instances where one should live in "a cauldron of fear," as your letter writer says, when dealing with safety and strangers. We can strike a balance in nurturing children in other ways so as not to stifle the "magic of childhood."

Linda Shamash, Stony Brook

Businesses get better mail service

The article "Residents riled after delays in mail service" [News, Feb. 8] missed a few important points. Residents notice that mail service along business strips is pretty good. Banks, accountants, etc., make sure that the local chamber of commerce and others pressure the postmaster to deliver mail on time.

Residents not near the business districts who pay first-class postage, not bulk rates, have no lobby and get second-class service. Mail comes after 4 p.m. regularly. Residents have voted, so to speak, using email, direct deposit, UPS and FedEx. The Postal Service wonders why it can't make a profit.

Alan Newman, Island Park

License suspensions aren't a deterrent

Newsday couldn't have been more right when its "Toughen texting penalties for all New York drivers" editorial [Feb. 6] concluded, "It's time to put a stop to this risky business."

But you couldn't have been more wrong when you said the suspension of driver's licenses is a "strong deterrent." Even if the state actually took suspended licenses away from lawbreaking drivers, it would never be as effective as taking away their cars.

Newsday's Feb. 12 "DWI incident, fatal accident linked" news story reported that even though Seaford resident Austin Soldano's license was suspended after his Aug. 10 arrest on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated, he nevertheless drove again on Dec. 11 and struck and killed Zachary Ranftle, 12, of Valley Stream, according to police.

The only way to guarantee that dangerous drivers who text or drink don't kill innocents like Zachary is to lock them away in a cell for 10 days (first offense), one year (second offense) or life without parole (third and final offense).

Richard Siegelman, Plainview