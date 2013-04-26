Letters: No sympathy for Chechen family

The story "Family's long road" [News, April 22] attempts to humanize the terrorists who allegedly perpetrated the two bombings during the Boston Marathon. This headline should be disgusting to any American, born here or elsewhere.

The article tells of "a family often on the move in search of safety and a better life." Well, this family came here and spit on all that is free and what every American holds dear. Don't blame Josef Stalin for acts committed 70 years ago in Russia.

When they got to America, the "better life" was theirs for the taking, through hard work, dedication and education. The streets here are paved with gold, but you have to dig and scrape hard to find that gold; it is not there just for you to sweep up. Just because the brothers did not find their path to whatever they sought does not give them the right to maim, cripple and kill innocent human beings.

Christopher A. Pontorno, Smithtown





As a concerned American, I am appalled that Newsday would publish this article. It appears the writer is more concerned with the hardships sustained by the Tsarnaev family than the lives destroyed by the brothers' actions at the Boston Marathon.

Alan N. Blicker, Hicksville