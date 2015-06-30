Letters: Obamacare debate enters new phase

Newsday feels that the battle to repeal the Affordable Care Act should end, and Congress should work on improving it ["Enough 'repeal.' Now improve it." Opinion, June 26].

I agree. It needs to be improved so I'm not paying almost twice as much for my health care than I was paying before the ACA was passed. It needs to be improved so I can really keep my doctors if I want to.

It needs to be improved so that I'm not paying extra each month so the government can subsidize other people. On second thought, maybe we should just repeal it!

Ray Dawson, Huntington





So a law that was based on lies to the American people is a good law? President Barack Obama conned the American people by saying we could keep our doctors and insurance companies, which he knew was one big lie Since when does a newspaper believe lying by our leaders is OK?

Let's face it, the Democrats screwed a majority of the American people so that the poor can now reap the benefits. Many Americans now pay higher premiums, deductibles and copays.

When will the middle class realize that liberals are our worst enemy? Every time they mention social inequality, we as taxpayers had better get ready to shell out more of our hard-earned money to those who, quite frankly, do not deserve it.

John Gelormino, Hicksville





I have a hard time understanding the intensity of Republicans' rabid and relentless opposition to the Affordable Care Act. After all, it is a health care solution first proposed by the conservative Heritage Foundation, embraced by Richard Nixon, and enacted, pretty much as written, by former Gov. Mitt Romney of Massachusetts.

The first priority of the plan was to increase the number of customers for private insurance companies. Second in importance, it assures hospitals and practitioners of fewer charity cases unable to pay for care.

In the Obamacare version, it also provides a number of small but necessary reforms to insurance company trade practices such as exclusion based on prior conditions and premium rates based on gender. It also provides some protection to patients from medical bills devastating their personal finances. In 2009, more than half the personal bankruptcies were caused by catastrophic medical expenses, so this last feature is far from trivial.

Most significant, the ACA is a placeholder. As long as it is in place, far-left demands for European-style schemes to provide health care to everyone who needs it will fall on deaf ears in Congress. Because the problem has been solved, why revisit it?

Why have Republicans invested so much energy to discredit a program that originated on their side of the aisle, and which serves their big-business supporters so effectively?

Mitch Kessler, Copiague