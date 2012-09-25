Letters: Planned Parenthood not 'bias-free'

I read with interest the letter about sex education [" 'Bias-free' sex ed needed," Sept. 23]. What do they mean by bias-free?

Yes, our children should be taught sex education, but that is the responsibility of the parents in conjunction with school health classes.

Planned Parenthood in August announced a plan for a $3.2-million campaign targeting voters in key swing states to support pro-choice candidates. Keep Planned Parenthood out of our schools.

Geraldine Covino, Hauppauge



Thank you, Planned Parenthood, but I must refuse your kind offer to provide my children with "bias-free" sex education. My life has revolved around my children since they were born, and I know them much better than you do. I know their psychological gifts and needs; I know when and under what circumstances to impart this critical information.

I have high goals for them. You might call it my agenda. Unlike your agenda, it's not values-free.

Catherine N. Dillon, Manhasset