Letters: Planned Parenthood not 'bias-free'

ABORTION & WOMEN'S ISSUES

BIDEN: Supports Roe v. Wade. Drafted the 1994 Violence Against Women Act which he sees as “the single most significant legislation” he’s done.

RYAN: A staunch opponent of abortion. Often co-sponsors legislation such as the Right to Life Act. Wants to criminalize abortion, in vitro fertilization and some birth control. Wants to remove federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

Photo: Planned Parenthood supporters hold up signs after a news conference by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) outside at a Planned Parenthood Clinic. (Feb. 3, 2012) Credit: Getty Images

I read with interest the letter about sex education [" 'Bias-free' sex ed needed," Sept. 23]. What do they mean by bias-free?

Yes, our children should be taught sex education, but that is the responsibility of the parents in conjunction with school health classes.

Planned Parenthood in August announced a plan for a $3.2-million campaign targeting voters in key swing states to support pro-choice candidates. Keep Planned Parenthood out of our schools.

Geraldine Covino, Hauppauge
 

Thank you, Planned Parenthood, but I must refuse your kind offer to provide my children with "bias-free" sex education. My life has revolved around my children since they were born, and I know them much better than you do. I know their psychological gifts and needs; I know when and under what circumstances to impart this critical information.

I have high goals for them. You might call it my agenda. Unlike your agenda, it's not values-free.

Catherine N. Dillon, Manhasset

