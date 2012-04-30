Letters: Questions in Martin shooting

I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe in accountability ["Shooter apologizes," News, April 21].

George Zimmerman took the life of a young man who had his whole life in front of him. I do not know how anyone can live with that.

William Devlin, Rockville Centre



In response to the letter "Martin case coverage mixes up races" [April 23], the writer seems to think that "Hispanic" is a race. In regard to George Zimmerman, the accused in the Trayvon Martin shooting, the letter writer says, he "is half Latino and looks Hispanic."

Hispanic refers to ethnicity, to those whose heritage is of Spanish-speaking countries, just like Italian refers to those whose heritage is from Italy, German from Germany, etc.

A Hispanic person can be white, black, mixed race, etc.

Martha Gonzalez Ferraro, Little Neck