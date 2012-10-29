Letters: Repairs for the election process

After watching and reading about the presidential debates, I think it is time we revisited the idea of one 6-year term for the presidency ["Election 2012 debate," News, Oct. 23].

Why? Because campaigning in this highly charged time of personal attacks, and the necessity to raise ridiculous amounts of money, take the president away from the job to make the case for another four years.

A 6-year term would let the elected president concentrate on the tasks at hand rather than double-think whether certain actions would be good for re-election. And members of Congress could get about the business of the country rather than the business of re-electing or defeating a sitting president.

Christin M. Veech, Commack



To help moderators better control the candidates during the debates, after their allotted time has elapsed, their microphones should be automatically shut off.

Steve Pampinella, Holbrook