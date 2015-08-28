Letters: SBU's foreign students

The fact that Stony Brook University and many other colleges around New York recruit foreign students raises questions regarding availability of off-campus housing ["Fewer SUNY seats for NY," Letters, July 12].

The rise of illegal boarding houses in the Three Village area is out of control. The universities that recruit foreign students should ensure that they first have adequate housing on campus. Many of these students are forced to rely on a money-grabbing group of illegal landlords that has invaded single-family neighborhoods.

Landlords persuade the unsuspecting students to accept living arrangements that are illegal by town codes and are unacceptable to neighbors.

We've seen students rolling their suitcases down our streets at night, knocking on doors and looking for rooms to rent. Is this how a university ensures the safety and well-being of its students?

This must stop. I agree that diversity is important to all of our students, and it's up to SUNY to ensure that these students have legitimate, comfortable, safe housing. We are losing property values when these boarding houses pop up.

Bruce Sander, Stony Brook

Editor's note: The writer is president of Stony Brook Concerned Homeowners, a civic organization.





It's truly regrettable that we allow foreign students to take the place of qualified American students in the state university system.

We pay taxes for SUNY schools that recruit foreign students at the expense of our own resident students. This is wrong! How many New York State residents want this to happen?

The foreign students often leave and use their newly acquired degrees in their home countries. If education in our schools is so bad, why do they clamor and pay exhorbitant amounts of money to come to school here?

Asian students dominate the graduate applied math and statistics departments at Stony Brook University. There are STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math -- programs for underprivileged students. Who will help resident middle-class students?

All the politicians have stuck their heads in the sand on this one.

Rich Weeks, Middle Island

Editor's note: The writer is a public school teacher.