Letters: Smithtown's charm is history

Smithtown recently celebrated its 350-year anniversary with a parade down Main Street ["At 350, town puts its founder on a pedestal," News, Sept. 20]. The town unveiled a bronze sculpture commemorating founder Richard Smith.

I grew up in Nassau County on the Queens border. I remember how proud I was to move to Smithtown 15 years ago. It had North Shore charm and small-town feel. Unfortunately, that is now a distant memory.

Smithtown today is reminiscent of a depressed area in Queens. As you walk down Main Street from the corner of Route 111 to the corner of Route 25, where Whisper the Bull stands, many storefronts are boarded up and signs are mismatched or broken. There are undesirable massage parlors and vacant stores. I'm sure we will soon see a check-cashing store open up.

It's time for a new regime in the town. If Town Supervisor Patrick Vechico can go to his office every day and ignore the fact that the town he is responsible for is an eyesore, he needs to vacate office.

Heidi Frigano, Smithtown