Letters: The past and future of LI's electricity

In "Debt solution: Raise LIPA rates" [News, Nov. 18], PFM Public Power Group urges the Long Island Power Authority to, among other things, raise rates to balance its books.

For more than a decade, LIPA customers have become debt-ridden from these outrageous electric rates. LIPA rescued the near-bankrupt Long Island Lighting Co. in 1998 for billions of dollars. From its first day, this gave LIPA one of the lowest credit ratings of any major public power entity in the country.

Paul Lozowsky, Patchogue

Editor's note: The writer is the director of the Utility Consumer Advocacy Project, a watchdog organization.

As LIPA considers once again raising electric rates, Long Island governments must take full advantage of energy efficiency measures and renewable energy technology. The program offered through LIPA-PSEG Long Island is limited and not effective by itself.

More local government involvement is necessary. Energy efficiency programs provide substantial return on investment, making them a sound financial move for municipalities.

Christine Keogler, Middle Island

Editor's note: The writer is a former intern for the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum, a grassroots group.