Letters: Weighing issues of the migrant caravan

Compassion vs. U.S. resources

I’ve watched with mixed emotions the U.S. bound migrant caravan. As the grandchild of immigrants, I know what makes them flee their homes for America, but of course, my grandparents from Europe didn’t come by force. Some members of the caravan broke through a border fence in Guatemala to get to Mexico [“Caravan of migrants bursts into Mexico,” News, Oct. 20]. Why are these people different? Are their needs more urgent?

The issue of humanity is a good one. Can we watch them and be uncaring? Obviously not. But if being homeless and hungry is valid enough to break laws, where do we stop? Do we permit hungry people to break into supermarkets for food? Do we permit homeless people to knock on our doors seeking shelter?

They come for work, but also assistance. Surely it’s more humane to help them before they leave. If Americans can help disaster areas, why not the migrants’ homelands?

If 5,000 march today, how many will march tomorrow? And the next day? How long before we drown in that ocean? Common sense says when a boat takes on water, it can’t be fixed until the leak is stopped.

We’ve always been a nation of immigrants. We cannot become an institution of limitless charity handouts.

Dolly Kalhorn,North Babylon

I find it strange that the migrants leading the caravan pictured in Newsday on Oct. 23 [“Vow to reduce U.S. aid,” News] carried Honduran and Guatemalan flags north through Central America. Since their purported desire is to enter the United States, why weren’t they carrying an American flag?

David Rogers,Fort Salonga

Albany should pull together on climate

Thank you for your Oct. 18 editorial “New York State Assembly,” which said members of both parties should pull together on suburban issues.

Long Islanders need action to curb climate change (witness the past two hurricane seasons). Development of renewable energies can create jobs and economic opportunities.

This is not a partisan issue. Since the current federal administration is unlikely to act, a price on carbon emissions by New York and other states enacted in a bipartisan fashion is needed to accomplish both goals.

Lynn Meyer,Bayside

Editor’s note: The writer is a state coordinator of the Citizens Climate Lobby, an advocacy organization.