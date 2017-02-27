LI homeowner flags his feeling of distress

Newsday’s article about the man flying his American flag upside down failed to mention that displaying a national flag in this way is an international sign of distress [“Vet inverts flag in protest,” News, Feb. 14].

If anything, the new administration in Washington has caused a lot of distress. I applaud James Klein’s bravery in flying his flag this way. The best protest I came up with was placing my U.S. flag postage stamps upside down. That was perhaps too subtle a protest.

Martin A. Cener, Rockville Centre