Raise LIRR tracks to improve traffic

If the trains will be lengthened from Ronkonkoma, this is not good news [“LIRR rerouting trains,” News, March 10].

Try driving over the tracks at any crossing in Central Islip and Brentwood. Traffic backs up both coming and going every time a train passes.

And now they are adding cars because this wonderful change they made in the city isn’t working?

Raise the tracks. It was done elsewhere, and it can be done in these towns, too. Then there will be no problem adding train cars, and it will improve traffic patterns for everyone who has suffered through these crossings all these years.

It’s a win-win.

— Candace Burns, Brentwood

Get tough on illegal dumpers right now

I applaud the Town of Brookhaven for its recent action to crack down on illegal dumping [“More fines eyed for illegal dumping,” News, March 10]. This dumping is a widespread environmental problem on Long Island that damages our land, waterways and drinking water.

Strong legislative measures are needed to aggressively prosecute and penalize those who commit these crimes. When the Brookhaven landfill closes and the costs of hauling waste increase, we anticipate that illegal dumping will get more frequent and brazen. Unfortunately, we have already seen several high-profile illegal dumping cases in recent years.

New York State, counties, municipalities and district attorneys need to work together to get tough on crimes against the environment. We must all work together to find solutions.

— Jimmy Winters, Smithtown

The writer owns Winters Bros. Waste Systems.

More talk needed about LI road safety

Can Long Island roads be any more dangerous? It seems almost every week, articles are published about people dying in car accidents or pedestrians who are fatally struck by vehicles while trying to cross roadways. This doesn’t even include the occasional crash into someone’s home [“Teen killed, five others injured in crash,” Our Towns, March 13].

Safety on our roadways needs to drastically improve. Motor vehicle fatalities are unacceptable, and people need to drive slower and safer. Too many drivers disobey traffic laws by driving too fast or talking on their cellphones.

We need more discussion about how to improve overall road safety on Long Island.

It’s surprising this topic is not talked about more often.

— Mark Keating, Lynbrook

As one of the thousands of Long Islanders affected by the fatal and horrific seven-car crash on Sunrise Highway on March 4, I was disturbed that the story was so far back in the Sunday edition, on page A14 [“Man charged with leaving scene of fatal crash,” Long Island, March 9.]

Car crashes of this severity apparently are considered commonplace. We get upset by the inconveniences but are not angered enough by the poor drivers and conditions that cause these events for us to demand changes. These types of tragedies should be displayed more prominently so all drivers become aware of how quickly a commute can become a conclusion.

— Ted Dieumegard, Islip

Casino? Gambling is addictive, wasteful

Such a charming rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Sands casino was shown [“Casino not ‘done deal,’ ” News, March 8]. It could seduce the easily misled.

Sands Vice President Ron Reese says, “ . . . we look forward to submitting a final bid that addresses the needs as well as the aspirations of the local communities and region in the coming months.”

The aspirations of the local communities are more open spaces, a thriving community built through support of local merchants, and a light environmental footprint in sensitive areas such as Hempstead Plains and the campuses of Hofstra University and Nassau Community College.

Gambling was an attraction to some a generation ago. I believe we have evolved as a society and that gambling is addictive and wasteful. A casino would not enlighten or upgrade this beautiful county.

— Steve Rolston, Baldwin

Disabled need parking close to facilities

The editorial “State right to help Belmont” [Opinion, March 2] makes a case for the state to help Belmont Park “fully realize its economic potential.” No matter what kind of redevelopment is considered, it is imperative to include truly accessible parking for those with mobility limitations.

The Americans with Disabilities Act states that accessible parking must be located closest to accessible entrances. The new UBS Arena was allowed to be completed without this being done. This must not happen again.

— Roberta Rosenberg, East Northport

The writer is director of Destination: Accessible, which provides information to those with a mobility challenge.