Housing on Long Island and the MTA fare hike

Housing more folks: How to deal with it?

Richard Murdocco’s essay was on point [“Hochul must get local input on housing,” Opinion, Feb. 7]. These proposed housing sites are nothing more than points on a map drawn by a bureaucrat in a faraway office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ideas will help house the influx of migrants. It takes money, though.

Are there any provisions for infrastructure? No. The island is only so big, ocean to sound, and resources are limited. Aquifers are compromised, and where is the garbage going to go?

Many roads already can’t handle the traffic. People and businesses are fleeing to places like Florida and Texas, where living costs are lower.

Are there going to be jobs for all the people coming here? Who’s going to pay for turning a volunteer fire department into a paid one, with equipment to reach the upper floors? Will we need more police, hospitals and medical staff or sewage plants?

Will it take a massive tax increase to pay for all this? If it does, we are right back where we started from.

This is not a well-thought-out plan. Leave our suburbia alone.

— Michael Appice, Westbury

We keep reading about the need for more affordable and low-income housing on Long Island [“LI housing shortage a problem for all,” Opinion, Jan. 19]. We hear nonstop cries from politicians and builders for increasing population density that supposedly will fix all our problems.

I have another take on this “crisis” rhetoric and a better path for Long Island to follow. Long Island was a wonderful escape from the already crowded boroughs of New York. But builders and politicos, spurred on by greed and power, encouraged the rapid growth of Long Island. One wonders if downsizing might be the better solution.

Ultimately, more people require more services — more schools, parks, infrastructure, police because of more crime, trash, public works. Get my point? It means ever-increasing school populations and taxes.

All this growth is a dream for politicians and builders. But what about the people who live here now?

Stop looking for ways to jam more people and industry onto this tiny island and the cost of living will go down.

All the required services far exceed the revenue brought in. Anyone see a balanced budget lately? It is strictly a power play at the expense and inconvenience of the small guy.

— Charles Sabbiondo, Wantagh

MTA hike — LI should be a separate state

Long Island should secede from New York State. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority payroll tax increase is the straw that breaks the camel’s back on Long Island “MTA payroll tax push irks Long Island riders,” News, Feb. 9]. Long Islanders should begin to explore and execute a plan to secede from the mother ship.

No disrespect intended, but Long Island has nothing in common with the five boroughs, Westchester and upstate New York. We get less back on our financial contribution to the state and can better manage our own finances and infrastructure.

We can turn the Long Island Rail Road into an Orient Express-style train system for all Long Islanders that would be a model for the nation at a lower cost and still work closely with our union friends and workers.

Long Island has a strong economy, surrounded by one of the most beautiful shorelines in the country. We have rural areas, boater- and entertainment-friendly communities, fine wineries, the Hamptons, and all the pretty working-class neighborhoods scattered throughout this special island.

We are better off on our own and immediately would benefit financially by working together with Washington. — Steve Louro, Nissequogue

Stuffed animals aren’t replacements for pets

What a sad commentary “Animatronic therapy,” Our Towns, Feb. 6]. We need to live in reality. It is fine to have stuffed animals to cuddle that make real live sounds, but it can never replace a live dog or cat that gives back love. As any child who loves animals will tell you, a dog or cat toy is not the same as an interacting real pet. We all need something to cuddle. Maybe someday they’ll have make-believe husbands and wives.

Giving these folks a stuffed pet is fine, but combine it with visitation of dogs and cats from an animal shelter, not these animatronic pets. There is nothing better than the real thing.

When we age and have our intellect intact, we should be treated as adults, not enacting a reversal to childhood. This is just my opinion as a psychology major years ago and a dog trainer.

— Julie L. Newman, West Babylon