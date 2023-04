Why does Newsday write about police payouts? These men and women earn every penny [“Costly employee payouts in Nassau, Suffolk,” News, March 26].

They work all hours, holidays and assignments that keep us safe. At seethroughny.net, I have seen pensions higher than those of police. Corrections has high overtime because posts must be covered.

These benefits are contractual, and law enforcement has to pick the best candidates for those positions.

If these perks aren’t offered, most police officers likely would work in the private sector and the public would lose out.

— Larry Lombardo, Lynbrook

The writer is a retired New York City transit police sergeant.

The unlimited accumulation of sick days, vacation days and personal days contained in civil employee contracts is union glut.

In the case of law enforcement, the police have a tough and dangerous job. But retirees having large to enormous accumulations of these days indicates that their contracts are bloated.

Other fat is pension payments based on the last year or two of earnings instead of the base salary. This could include lots of overtime given to prospective retirees.

A combination of the police unions’ power and the conflict of interest of politicians who approve contracts and look for union endorsements when running for elected office is an endless cycle.

— Michael J. Genzale, Shoreham

As long as public unions hold influence on politicians and county finances, this extraordinary payout generosity will continue.

Police officers should know that if they put their lives at risk for our communities, we ensure their families’ security. Yet, these back-end payments to senior officers who haven’t carried a gun in years is insulting to Long Island taxpayers.

— Chris Dillon, Centerport