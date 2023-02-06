Police traffic stops on LI, Diocese of Rockville Centre, and catalytic converter thefts

How to help traffic stops be safer

After the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop, I have some advice. We teach our young drivers how to safely make U-turns and correctly change lanes, so here is a review of the five steps I use to conduct a safe traffic stop when I am pulled over by the flashing lights of the police [“Calls for police reform,” News, Feb. 2].

I slow down and put my turn signal on, to stop as safely as soon as I can. I roll down my window so the police can clearly see inside my car and see my hands always on the wheel. I turn my engine off, and I put the keys visibly on the dash, or on the roof, as non-verbal cues that I am a responsible, cooperating driver. I make eye contact with the police, just say hello in a friendly manner, without adopting a fighting attitude, which means I do not give the officer back talk. I follow police instructions diligently, the first time, exactly, and quickly.

Using these safety procedures should help all of us become better defensive drivers.

— Peter Cohn, Huntington

In his column [Opinion, Feb. 2], Lane Filler asks, “Can we look away from Tyre Nichols?” Of course, we can choose to not subject ourselves to yet another video of a vicious attack on an unarmed Black man.

However, by doing so, we allow ourselves to accept a police report that is designed to distort and cover up both the actions and inactions of the officers involved.

We owe it to Nichols to bear witness to his truth to ensure justice for him and all victims of police brutality.

— Theresa Fiordalisi, East Norwich

Different viewpoints on Diocese of RVC

The Diocese of Rockville Centre’s proposal to offer a sexual abuse settlement of as much as $200 million raises many questions [“Diocese offers up to $200M sexual abuse settlement,” News, Jan. 28]. Church Canon law 1263 states that a bishop has the right to impose a moderate tax on each parish church.

Throughout the year, there are additional “second collections,” which are also delivered to the bishop of each diocese. My former church in Queens was recently paying an 18% tax with no accountability of where this money was being spent by the bishop.

How much money has been spent employing high-priced law firms by the diocese? When will the diocese’s financial concerns be controlled by faithful lay leaders who espouse transparency and accountability? If not now, when?

— Joe Campbell, Port Washington

St. Agnes is the patron saint of the Rockville Centre diocese. She is also the patron saint of victims of sexual abuse. When Agnes was 12, she tried to protect her innocence, but Roman leaders abused, humiliated and murdered her in 304 AD.

Roman Catholic leaders are prolonging the trauma that they thrust upon innocent children like Agnes. Our church portrays her holding an innocent lamb, the symbol of purity. On her feast day, Jan. 21, two lambs are blessed in Rome. Their wool is then used to make special vestments sent by the pope to archbishops as tokens of their power and union with the Holy Father. The irony is overwhelming.

— Pat McDonough, Long Beach

I was not aware that the Diocese of Rockville Centre has in any way hindered a “healing” process [“RVC diocese must let healing begin,” Letters, Jan. 25]. It appears that the reader and perhaps other Roman Catholic parishioners have forgotten what the church consists of and who is at its head.

To paraphrase our Founding Fathers, “We the people” are the church, and the Lord we profess to follow is at its head. Any type of “healing” needed must come from the prayers of church members.

Yes, what was done by certain clergy members is unforgivable, but that should not in any way influence one’s beliefs or precipitate discontinuing monetary support of the institution, as this reader has decided to do.

I find it admirable that she has chosen to “support other charitable organizations,” but as Roman Catholics, we must not forget to support the primary institution, God’s church.

In addition, one must remember that filing bankruptcy requires legal procedures that do not allow for assets to be “transferred out of reach,” as the reader said.

— Frank E. Philpitt, Hicksville

Seeking to keep catalytic converters

Regarding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s push for help from federal authorities, another idea would be to push carmakers to better secure the catalytic converters to prevent theft and figure out a way to remove the valuable metals that these crooks seek “Car-part crooks eye LI,” News, Jan. 31].

— Sue Lund, Elmont