Long Island's high property taxes, travel woes, and Pete Buttigieg

High taxes should mean better roads

LI Home highlighted 10 recent sales in Nassau County [“Home Sales,” July 14]. A mean average of about $14,500 in property taxes is a staggering number when one considers the crumbling roads we have, the lack of adequate highway enforcement as well as the excessive number of school districts with school superintendents getting salaries of more than $300,000.

During a recent visit to suburban Wilmington, Delaware, near President Joe Biden’s home, a friend told me he pays only $1,975 for municipal and school taxes combined on an expansive three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. Delaware roads are not crumbling like ours on Long Island, and motorcycle police were present actively patrolling the roads.

It is not surprising that New York State has seen the highest number of people departing for greener pastures with less crime and much lower taxes. Sadly, our highly paid politicians have failed us. New York had 43 congressional seats in 1960 and now we have only 26. New York no longer seems like the Empire State.

— Joe Campbell, Port Washington

Aviation woes: Buck stops with Buttigieg

It’s hard to disagree with much of what was said about U.S. aviation — it is poor indeed [“The very unfriendly skies,” Editorial, July 16]. I was surprised, however, that the editorial mentioned no relationship to the person in charge, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who came to the job with no experience in this field. Is it not curious that the editorial left out the single person who is ultimately responsible for everything mentioned?

Maybe if we held our government employees accountable, making sure they were qualified for the position they are taking, this country might be better off. The best qualified people should be put in these critical jobs. Many others are totally unqualified, as well, and their organizations and our country sadly prove it.

— Paul Facella, Long Beach