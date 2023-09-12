Reflective vests, marijuana concerns, more

Marijuana concerns haven’t gone away

The warnings that the editorial “Caution needed in pot rollout” [Opinion, Sept. 3] highlight are the very concerns that professionals raised before the enactment of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) and continue to raise.

Data from states where pot has been legalized were presented to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature: Use by young and middle-aged persons rose significantly, and demand increased for counseling services — 20% of pot users develop dependencies.

Some data indicate DUIs and mental health disorders, particularly schizophrenia in young adults, rise significantly. “Scromiting,” a combination of screaming and vomiting from marijuana overdoses, sends some people to emergency rooms.

Potency is a huge issue with THC — the primary psychoactive cannabinoid from marijuana — with its content as high as 98%. Our state has not set limits on toxicity, putting our citizens’ mental and physical health at risk. Lung damage from vaping is well-documented. Research indicates that where there is a legal dispensary, the black market thrives.

MRTA needs to be amended to provide safety for New Yorkers. Perhaps the exposure to marijuana experienced by attendees at tennis’ recent U.S. Open has “opened the eyes” of state leaders to take a hard look at the experiences of New Yorkers. Inaction is not an option.

— Judi Vining, Long Beach

The writer is executive director of Long Beach AWARE, which promotes increased enforcement, limited access and more education about drug use.

Toxins put hundreds of species at risk

Environmental legislation must follow the science, not the golf game [“Drive to protect the bees goes too far,” Opinion, Sept. 5]. The “Birds and Bees Protection Act” would ban the 80% to 90% of neonicotinoid uses that an in-depth Cornell University study showed were of no net economic benefit, or had safer, more effective alternatives.

The Environmental Protection Agency found that the three key neonicotinoids were jeopardizing the existence of over 200 species. They extensively contaminate New York’s water, soil and plants — and New Yorkers themselves.

Neonicotinoids contaminate New York’s water at levels indicating “ecosystem-wide damage” — eradicating invertebrates that birds, fish, amphibians and wildlife depend upon for food. Similar to bees, research links neonicotinoids to mass losses of birds and the collapse of fisheries.

These neurotoxins harm the brain and central nervous system. Studies link exposure in the womb to elevated risk of birth defects of the heart and brain, reduced cognitive abilities, and autism-like symptoms. Adult exposures are associated with memory loss, muscle tremors and decreased testosterone.

New York health experts say there may be “no safe level” of neonic exposure. The Birds and Bees act needs to be signed.

— Karen C. Higgins, Massapequa Park

Americans don’t believe in exclusion

Thank you, Rev. John I. Cervini, for your guest essay, “Long Island should accept asylum-seekers” [Opinion, Sept. 7]. Unquestionably, our responsibility as Americans is to assist as best we can immigrants who seek security and opportunity in our country. That some local political leaders vow to prevent that is infuriating.

With our creativity, positive attitude, caring heart and unity, Long Islanders can certainly assist those immigrants desperate for a chance to work and build a safe, healthy life for their families. We always have!

Do our political leaders want to problem-solve or is it in their best interests to politicize the issue and divide us further?

Cervini is correct that “exclusion is not who we are as Americans.” It should not become a characteristic of Long Islanders.

— Edward Kubik, Lynbrook

I agree that many migrants might not be asylum-seekers [“Migrants in military isn’t good idea,” Letters, Sept. 6]. However, former President Donald Trump had four years to solve the problem and didn’t. Mexico was going to pay for his wall. We’re still waiting.

Yes, something must be done to stop this influx, but many have tried. Don’t just blame President Joe Biden.

— Fran Parker, East Meadow

Providing reflective vests a win-win for all

What a great initiative, giving reflective vests to pedestrians, bicyclists and anyone else who might need one [“Investing in safety,” News, Sept. 6].

Too many times, drivers are blamed for pedestrian deaths or injuries when they might have been avoided if people considered their clothes’ colors, especially when visibility is limited.

Too often, people are not wearing anything reflective or, at least, a bright-colored garment. Remember, just because a pedestrian sees a vehicle, it doesn’t mean the driver sees the pedestrian.

— Joseph Fasano, Massapequa Park

I think it’s great that Home Depot donated 75 reflective vests. Everyone should wear such a vest, especially in the evening and early morning. And people, of course, should not be on their cellphones.

— Don Weimer, Babylon