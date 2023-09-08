Just Sayin': On Long Island, a few brushstrokes change attitudes

I enjoy walking around the lake in the Massapequa Preserve on the north side of Sunrise Highway. However, there is one unusual area I pass that goes under the Long Island Rail Road.

The walls underneath the railroad bridge had been covered with graffiti and not-so-pleasant writings.

A wonderful artist, though, has made my walk more enjoyable.

The artist cleaned up the walls with a coat of paint and hung delightful paintings.

This was originally done a couple of years ago. Every once in a while, she goes back to tidy up and maintain the walls and paintings when necessary.

I thank her with much gratitude.

— Norman Cohen, South Farmingdale

Split electoral votes by districts in states

The Electoral College played a big part in elections in the 1800s. Since then, except for 2000 and 2016, not so much. But it should not be abandoned as it is a part of our system and may have future beneficial uses. Politics does change over time. But the present rules of all of a state’s votes going to one candidate if the state votes 50.1% to 49.9% is a major fault which causes electoral “gaming” schemes galore. It enables a candidate with fewer total votes from all the states to be elected.

The simple fix: Each state’s electoral district won by a candidate gets to send that candidate’s delegate to the convention, where all the electors vote individually. That way, all voters are represented — 49.9% are not left out.

Someday, there may be an election where three or more candidates split the vote and it’s up to the Electoral College to solve it. Maybe we’ll get another Abraham Lincoln.

— Ron Greenfield, Wantagh

Add ankle monitors for those under care

I have read numerous articles about searching for people on the autism spectrum (often nonverbal) and those with dementia who have wandered away. These searches are arduous and often involve the deployment of hundreds of personnel. We applaud the successful recoveries and mourn the all-too-frequent tragic losses.

I suggest a voluntary program be initiated to allow caregivers the ability to request an ankle monitor for those under their care. This device would have an ID number and only be activated when the caregiver makes a request through the police department. Activation would require authentication by the caregiver.

I believe that the application of this technology would reduce the workload on law enforcement and, at the same time, reunite caregivers and loved ones as quickly as possible. I hope law enforcement would consider this concept.

— William Dermody, Cutchogue