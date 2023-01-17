Coliseum casino plans, Kevin McCarthy, Jan. 6, drinking water, and arts therapy

Nassau must act on Coliseum plan

It is more than interesting what Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said about the Las Vegas Sands proposal: that he would “keep an open mind to their proposal and if they get community support for the project . . . ” [“Coliseum game plan,” News, Jan. 12].

Well, as a member of the community, you have my full support for their proposal. For a county that projects a “manageable” deficit of up to $39.3 million in 2023, with the possibility of a $100 million shortfall that could develop, I think the proposal should be wholeheartedly accepted by all Nassau residents who pay taxes. The county was responsible for halting Charles Wang’s development proposal years ago, and the land has been sitting idle. It has been nothing but a tax burden ever since.

Here is Blakeman’s opportunity to shine and lead the way to long-overdue development and the concomitant prosperity that comes with it.

Act now — $4 billion investment proposals don’t come by often, and I have not recently heard of a better alternative.

— Michael Scaturro, Garden City

McCarthy should heal, not split nation

What a predicament House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finds himself in “House GOP takes turn at governing,” News, Jan. 10].

To give away everything so he could hold the gavel puts him in a place of weakness. He seems blind to the suffering in his own state of California because of climate change. He wants deregulation of U.S. energy companies, giving fossil fuels more time to wreak havoc on our planet. He will give right-wing extremists seats on prominent committees, possibly undermining democracy.

The plan? Launch investigations into the Jan. 6 committee. Why? It learned the truth about that day. Instead, muster integrity to force our pathological liar, Rep. George Santos, to resign. Start healing the country, Mr. Speaker.

— Jo-Tina DiGennaro, Bayville

LI reps’ lack of action is noteworthy

A couple of things are worth noting about the priorities of Long Island’s congressional delegation regarding what transpired on the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6. Not one representative attended the ceremony commemorating that horrible day [“Dems hail heroes of Capitol attacks,” News, Jan. 7]. Not one stood with those people of courage who defended democracy. Not one honored the sacrifices of the police officers who were injured or died as a result of insurrection.

Also, on the same day, a photo of a gesture by Rep. George Santos showed him acknowledging white supremacy [“Santos shows hand sign used by far right,” Jan. 7]. The silence of our other Republican congressmen on this action speaks volumes.

— Dennis Donnelly, Stony Brook

What can we believe about drinking water?

Drinking water is consumed by every human and their pets and farm animals [“Be assured drinking water on LI is fine,” Letters, Dec. 26]. This assumes drinking water is within a “normal” range of safety for all, not just for an assumed majority.

Does the sum of all the parts in drinking water become a greater danger than the individual components analyzed?

No human or animal drinks water separated into chemical segments that are printed only once per year. Assuming one is not a medical doctor or research scientist, how is it that those of us who are immunocompromised, or pregnant, or considering starting a family, or with young children, are supposed to believe what is being voiced, as opposed to the actual monthly printed analysis reports each district gets? Are they scrutinized by medical doctors and medical research scientists?

— Michael Newler, Plainview

Arts therapists help children and teens

Despite the mental health crisis of our younger population, Gov. Kathy Hochul eliminated creative arts therapists from a recently passed bill that “requires blanket health insurance policies to provide coverage for outpatient treatment by mental health practitioners” “Get youths help for mental illness,” Editorial, Jan. 9].

Creative arts therapists are licensed mental health practitioners trained in clinical practice and human development who use psychotherapy in combination with dance, drama, music, poetry, or art.

These therapies are particularly helpful with children and teens, as well as those suffering from trauma or severe psychiatric illness, as it is sometimes difficult for them to use words to express what may be troubling them.

They are covered by many large insurance groups as well as the Affordable Care Act. Excluding this group is unfortunate. It eliminates an effective form of psychotherapy for our young population. Those who currently work with a creative art therapist may lose their coverage if they change jobs or get new insurance.

— Lori P. Marabella, North Babylon

The writer is a licensed creative art psychotherapist.