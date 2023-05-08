Nassau assessment errors, littering, and ethanol costs

Now, fewer errors with assessments

The editorial concerning fixing the assessment system in Nassau County has some truth and some inaccuracies [“Fix assessments system in Nassau,” Opinion, April 21]. As correctly stated, the latest errors were made under former County Executive Laura Curran’s administration. My administration uncovered the mistakes and made the proper adjustments timely and meticulously.

Indeed, errors made in the Department of Assessment under my administration are fewer than before. That is because we are more proactive in our quality control, assuring fairness, equity and accuracy in all processes happening within the department.

The editorial indicates I should follow the pattern of the Curran administration even when it was disclosed by Comptroller Elaine Phillips that Curran administration officials changed the values of certain properties against the advice of Curran’s own independent consultants. Ostensibly, these values were changed for political purposes.

We are hiring more workers and upgrading our technologies. Because of the volatility in the housing market caused by inflation and risky interest rates, we reinstated the freeze of the tax rolls to ensure stability and predictability in uncertain times for all county residents.

We will continue to make surgical changes to provide more accurate assessment rolls rather than take a meat cleaver that would disrupt residents’ financial planning and budgets.

— Bruce Blakeman, Mineola

The writer is Nassau County executive.

Litter? Here’s how to really clean up

Rarely do I agree with a Newsday editorial, but this time I do [“Stop trashing Long Island,” Opinion, April 27]. Littering is at the top of my pet peeves list.

Much of the problem is people’s laziness, but the biggest factors are a lack of respect for others, the environment and the law. Respect seems to have little meaning the past couple of decades.

People act without fear of consequences. Maybe it’s time to again run the decades-old public service commercials.

We’re using cameras to see other infractions, so let’s start using them to catch people breaking the law by littering. It’s time to catch the offenders and follow up with a hefty fine. Then we’d really clean up.

— Gerard Porcelli, Farmingdale

Long Island needs to come up with more ways to persuade people to stop littering. This is an issue occurring in and around my high school every day.

I see garbage surrounding lunch tables, and it’s disgusting. Typically, I notice the garbage near trash cans but not in them, showing how lazy people can be. As the editorial said, “Our laziest residents leave these things for some imaginary butler or maid of the streets to take care of.” This is exactly how some students in my school behave.

Schools on Long Island should have punishments for littering on school property while classes are in session. It could include working hours in the school office or at school events. This could be a more effective way of stopping littering around schools.

Positive reinforcement could also be given to those who pick up litter. Perhaps a reward as small as a coupon for free ice cream. If there are negative consequences and/or positive reinforcements, students might take the issue more seriously.

This may be a small step in solving a big problem, but it would be a good start.

— Ashley Gargani, Port Washington

The writer is a senior at Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School in Port Washington.

I am a volunteer for Keep Islip Clean. I pick up litter in certain areas weekly and bag it for the Town of Islip’s pickup.

Most of the trash I see along the roads is from people throwing it out of their cars. Little, if any, litter is from recycling material being windblown “LI’s litter answer is blowin’ in the wind,” Letters, May 1].

At highway exits, folks seem to clean house and throw out all their lunch bags, beer and soda containers, cigarette butts, and ashtray contents as they round the exit ramp.

Areas adjacent to shopping areas are another hot spot. Store bags, packaging, fast food materials and flyers do get caught in the wind and end up in neighborhood areas along the road. And this is based merely on my observations as a cleanup volunteer.

— Frank Nash, Sayville

I, too, agree that we need to stop littering on our precious Island. The editorial inspired me to make more of an effort to help reduce the problem.

— Ava DeMarzo, Port Washington

Savings on ethanol gas will cost us later

Sure, save about 25 cents per gallon now [“EPA OKs 15% ethanol gas blend in summer,” News, April 29]. Then, later on, we’ll have thousands of dollars in engine repair for boats, motorcycles, lawn mowers and other small engines that the Environmental Protection Agency hasn’t approved the 15% ethanol gas blend for.

— Andrew Colen, Coram