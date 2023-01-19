Nassau Hub casino and campaign funds

Community input needed on casino

Do we really want or need a casino in Nassau County [“A casino at the Hub is a very bad idea,” Opinion, Jan. 17]?

We do not need to expose our children and young adults to the casino or its patrons. This is not what Nassau County is about.

While I support the development of the Nassau Hub for commercial and residential use, a casino is a net negative for the community. All you have to do is look to Atlantic City to see that the casinos did not deliver the prosperity to the local community that was promised.

Given the advanced nature of the plans and Las Vegas Sands’ intent to apply for a license at the Coliseum site this year, it seems clear that planning has advanced with no input from the community. This is not how we advance a development of this magnitude.

It seems as if this decision is a forgone conclusion.

— Joe Rice, East Meadow

A reader makes many fine points about the proposal for the Nassau Coliseum site, but Nassau County was not responsible for halting Charles Wang’s Lighthouse development proposal [“Nassau must act on Coliseum plan,” Letters, Jan. 17].

It was the Republican administration of the Town of Hempstead that stopped the proposal by not allowing changes to the zoning codes. Without the changes that Wang requested, the proposal was not economically viable for the developer.

— Lloyd Baum, Long Beach

Review candidates’ campaign funding

I agree with the editorial “Clarify pols’ residency rules” [Opinion, Jan. 17].

I also suggest a review of monetary campaign contributions from people, businesses and major corporations not located in a candidate’s district.

An elected official’s first loyalty should be to the constituents, local businesses and corporations within the district.

— John Condon, Huntington Station