Migrants in NYC bring out LI emotions

A reader cannot make a comparison between immigration today and the first half of the 20th century “Immigrants welcome if they enter legally,” Letters, Jan. 2]. Yes, most immigrants came through Ellis Island, but there is no equivalent anymore. To immigrate legally now takes a lot of time and money, neither of which many immigrants have.

Nobody was complaining when my grandmother entered illegally under somebody else’s name. She had to have a few dollars in her pocket and not have a disease.

Some people have always had an issue with immigrants. I guess they forget that their ancestors were immigrants when they arrived. When former President Donald Trump complains about immigrants and vilifies them, it seems they are always people of color, not white Europeans.

As long as America continues to grow and prosper, we will need new sources of labor. In the past, that was the Germans, Irish, Italians, Chinese and Russians. Now that labor is mostly coming from Latin and South America. These people are not looking for handouts; they are looking for a better, safer life for their children. They are willing to do the hard work to achieve this.

— Robert Broder, Stony Brook

I agree with Peter Janovsky that we need immigrants to help care for our seniors and other Americans with medical needs [“Our health care depends on immigrants,” Opinion, Jan. 8]. I was surprised that over 25 million Americans are not insured and 35 million would be uninsured by 2029.

As of Jan. 1, though, all low-income immigrants in California are covered by medical insurance. I realize this is a state-by-state decision, and Medicaid funds come from the federal government. The public should see a disconnect and be outraged.

I believe most people would agree that health insurance is a No. 1 priority in their lives. In fact, some people go back to work just to get medical insurance.

I am not a socialist, but I believe health insurance should be a universal benefit provided for every American, especially knowing the billions of dollars the federal government spends throughout the world and especially now with the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The government spends money like a drunken sailor. Just check out the current national debt, $34 trillion and climbing. Let’s set our priorities — first, health insurance for all Americans.

— John Appelt, Garden City

Make people wanting to enter our country at the southern border go to any embassy or consulate in their country and apply for asylum. Until they’re approved, they can’t enter the United States. You wouldn’t have all these people waiting here to request asylum and staying until their case is adjudicated, which could take years.

— Albert J. Prisco, East Northport

To inject fairness into Texas’ reckless busing of migrants to New York while maintaining New York State’s sanctuary status, New York should sue Texas for the daily cost of caring for each migrant.

The motto of the United States is E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one. This requires shared sacrifice. Maintaining democracy and its ideals is a moral obligation for every American.

— Clifford D. Glass, East Rockaway

The migrant surge on Long Island is adding about $3 million into our coffers due to local tax revenue [“Report: Migrants pump millions into LI economy,” News, Jan. 9].

The article fails to mention whether the migrants pay school taxes, or for sanitation, police and fire districts, along with water and sewage.

Spending money on essentials to live may help local businesses, but it might not help these other parts of Long Island’s economy.

— Raymond P. Moran, Massapequa Park

The basic definition of “migrant” is someone who moves from place to place for better working and/or living conditions. The presupposition is that the migrant has not broken our laws entering our country.

As long as our country has existed, there has been upheaval and unrest in other countries. There always has been and always will be. That’s not a reason to let anyone and everyone into our country and hurt our economy, among other things.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature approving nearly $2 billion for migrants is a slap in our face and an economic disaster.

Third-world resettlement is not our problem when veterans and other Americans desperately need help. Yet we turn our backs on those who served to help those who have violated our laws.

We, the taxpayers, deserve better.

— Roger Rothman, Commack

Kathy Hochul had the opportunity to address the city’s immigration disaster at her State of the State address [“Wide range of topics covered in Hochul’s agenda,” News, Jan. 10]. Yet she chose to avoid one of the most pressing problems New York faces in 2024. Our governor merely ignored the problem, and that is shameful.

— Dan McCally, East Islip