Boost supervision at nursing homes

Our nursing homes require much stronger supervision and inspection [“Beefing up nursing home oversights,” Editorial, Feb. 23].

A program of unpaid volunteers to administer this much-needed and important oversight falls under the category of “you’ve got to be kidding me.”

If the state is serious about the quality of care being offered at these facilities, the ombudsman program should be fully staffed with paid and trained inspectors. Visits should be unannounced.

A written report should be filed for each individual inspection and sent to the state. All matters of concern should be addressed within 30 days of the initial report.

Accountability with teeth would be the boost this program needs. What we have now benefits nursing home operators and their profits, not the elderly and most vulnerable.

— Tony Giametta, Oceanside

Bigger is not always better for the consumer regarding nursing homes. Although informative, the article “Staffing issues at nursing home with death error” made me feel sad [News, Feb. 19].

Part of the problem is that there are a small group of private corporations that dominate and control the ownership of nursing homes.

Collectively, they can charge high rates but not always keep adequate staffing. They scale back on basic needs, putting more money in their pockets.

They also have a lot of influence with current and former Albany politicians. Former State Sen. Michael Balboni, executive director of a trade group representing nursing homes, said the facilities have a hard time retaining nurses. This may be true for medical care, but what’s that got to do with the numerous patients in the article who went days without simple daily needs such as shaving, bathing, clean bedsheets, pillowcases or blankets?

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law two years ago establishing minimum staffing hours for nursing homes, yet the state has not been enforcing that. Nursing home patients have been let down on multiple levels for far too long. They deserve better from the state and the providers.

— John Roche, South Setauket

Teachers don’t get respect we deserve

New York City teachers want a fair contract now [“Teachers earn the pay they get,” Letters, Feb. 5]. If you look up the word “teacher,” you’ll probably find it means “one who teaches; instructs.” Ask any teacher what a teacher is, and the response is not that simple.

Like teachers on Long Island, we are leaders, instructors, mentors, caretakers, disciplinarians, counselors, parent substitutes, curriculum developers, and more. We teach our students to read, write, comprehend, analyze and problem-solve.

We are role models; we aid in social emotional growth; we guide instruction; we strive to have our students reach their full academic and social potential; we prepare them to become productive members of society; and we guide them toward a successful future.

Behind every successful person out there, there are teachers who contributed to their success.

Along with police, first responders and firefighters, teachers are essential workers as well. However, it’s unfortunate that we rarely get the recognition, praise or respect we deserve. We are tired, overworked and underpaid.

Where would the world be without teachers?

— Elena Piazza, Port Jefferson Station

The writer is a school leader of the Brooklyn chapter of the United Federation of Teachers.

Give D’Amato credit for East Side Access

At a time when government officials gather to celebrate the inaugural Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison, we must recognize former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato for being the force that launched East Side Access [“LIRR begins full service to Grand Central,” News, Feb. 28].

D’Amato chaired the U.S. Senate committees that authorized transit legislation and appropriated funds for public transportation. He wrote legislation providing that one cent of the gas tax would go to fund public transit capital projects.

Until then, the entire gas tax was used for highway projects. These funds made possible billions of dollars a year for major capital initiatives such as East Side Access, which had been on the drawing board since 1974.

So, as dignitaries and commuters celebrate, it is important to recognize the moving force behind this project.

— Richard Nasti, New Rochelle

The writer, a former Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member, was chief counsel to D’Amato.