Long Island housing and water needs connected

Housing and water needs connected

Former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s response to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan is spot on [“Hochul’s housing compact,” Opinion, March 3].

As urgent as it is to create affordable housing, Long Island faces a water sustainability threat due to its dependence on the underground aquifer for potable water. As Curran states, over-pumpage of the aquifer has resulted in saltwater intrusion in several locations.

This is not NIMBY. It is not political gamesmanship. It is the reality of Long Island’s environmental limitations. Curran’s suggestion to not authorize greater density until we better understand the aquifer’s condition is well taken.

The Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor’s report, “Water Supply Sustainability for Hempstead Harbor Communities,” examines the impact of recently constructed, approved and/or proposed multi-unit developments on water districts ringing the harbor.

A full buildout of these projects, totaling 2,500 units, would further exacerbate efforts to reduce water pumpage by 15%, as the Department of Environmental Conservation directed in 2016.

Long Island needs a regional plan to assess environmental factors necessary to gauge capacity for growth. Water sustainability is key due to its dependence on the sole source aquifer, according to Moody’s Analytics [“Report lists LI fourth in U.S. for climate-change risk,” News, Feb. 28].

— Kay Bromberg, Sea Cliff

The writer is vice president of the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor.

I have trouble reconciling the Moody’s Analytics report with the editorial calling for high-density housing on Metropolitan Transportation Authority land [“Use MTA land for more housing,” Editorial, Feb. 26].

Moody’s claims that Long Island is particularly susceptible to drought because it relies on a sole aquifer for water. Additionally, the Citizens Campaign for the Environment asserts that science shows that Long Island is highly vulnerable to coastal flooding and sea-level rise.

The social science says we need more affordable housing. The science says Long Island is at great risk for significant climate change events including drought and insufficient water. Extensive residential development will tax our water supply. If we are to believe “science,” this is no longer a game of semantics but an existential threat.

Despite massive residential development, Long Island has a dearth of affordable housing.

Do we put up thousands of “affordable” residential units on MTA land and allow the state to override local zoning for greater density yields to provide housing, or do we try to save what’s left of our water supply?

— Harry Katz, Southold

Buried in the Moody’s article is a brief concern of our island’s water supply. The aquifer is overused during the warm months for green grass, which is poisoned year-round with herbicides, etc. We can stop our wasteful lawn watering.

I have had zoysia for 90% of my lawn for 20 years. In the past four years, I have watered nine times. Zoysia does not need herbicides or fungicides, and my mower’s mulcher replaces fertilizer. Planting drought-resistant shrubs and flowers helps, too.

— Art James, Massapequa Park

Oyster Bay Town officials mailed a flyer about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan stating: “Higher taxes and overcrowded classrooms are coming to you!” claiming higher property taxes would destroy our lifestyle with overcrowded classrooms, strained police, damaged environment, etc.

In Farmingdale, we have beautiful high-density apartments and condominiums along the railroad, populated mostly by people 55 and older and young childless singles. They are not overcrowding classrooms and reduce property taxes by spreading the cost of education among those without children. The new buildings have improved a dilapidated area. New businesses and restaurants have improved life in Farmingdale.

Oyster Bay officials’ NIMBY attitude is parochial, and they fail to offer housing solutions that will help the region.

— Joanne Fanizza, Farmingdale

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan builds on great ideas that have been talked about on Long Island for years. I appreciate the editorial highlighting how MTA land at LIRR stations can provide homes for thousands of Long Islanders.

In 2010, the Long Island Index and Regional Plan Association’s “Places to Grow” report found 8,300 acres of undeveloped land and surface parking lots within a half-mile of downtown centers and LIRR stations could provide up to 90,000 new housing units.

We commend the governor on attempting to tackle entrenched barriers that have prevented home and economic opportunities for so many Long Islanders. We also believe refinements can further enhance intended outcomes and address legitimate concerns:

Reward the pioneer communities that have done their fair share in already creating diversified home options — villages like Patchogue and Hempstead. Consider decreasing their 3% requirement.

Incentivize hitting the growth targets with increased funding to local governments — give local discretion on how to use funds to meet the governor’s housing goals.

These refinements will break down our persistent economic and housing inequalities.

— Gwen O’Shea, Farmingdale

The writer is CEO of the Community Development Corporation of Long Island.