Rockville Centre diocese and geese rules

RVC diocese must let healing begin

How many years have we been reading about this? Are we Catholics getting numb to what has happened?

The Diocese of Rockville Centre says it is “continuing to work in good faith towards a resolution of abuse claims,” and yet we read about how the diocese is transferring funds out of reach or claiming bankruptcy [“$450M proposed settlement,” News, Jan. 20].

It seems that this could, and should, have been settled in a compassionate and fair manner years ago. Some $56 million has been spent on lawyers and other legal fees by both sides.

I stopped putting an envelope in our collection baskets years ago, choosing instead to support other charitable organizations. I was tired of paying for the sex abuse cases when there is so much need. So many organizations are helping those on the margins and doing as Jesus asked us. For example, feed the hungry, clothe the naked and take in the stranger.

There is so much to love about our church, but we are broken and need to begin healing.

— Mary Frances Jeffrey, Manhasset

These geese aren’t laying golden eggs

A photo shows a man putting a short fence around the perimeter of his property to keep geese from coming onto his property [“Residents call foul over geese rules,” News, Jan. 21].

Geese can fly. What would stop them from flying over the fence?

A better solution might be to keep a dog with a long leash to chase the geese away. But this solution presents another issue — dog feces and urine destroying the property.

I don’t have another solution except for thinning the herd by killing the birds.

It just might be one of nature’s problems that people will have to get used to.

— Joey Rella, Farmingdale