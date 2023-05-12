Long Island high school racial actions draw attention

It would be sad to see the unfortunate incidents involving racial slurs against the Roosevelt School District team cast a shadow on all Nassau County high school sports [“Hearing for racial comments,” News, May 9].

I have been a track and field official for almost 40 years and have worked with athletes and coaches in every district. We have meets that host hundreds of athletes from every district, and we have never had any racially motivated incidents.

This would not happen in track and field. The coaches and school supervisors would never let it happen. The officials would never let it happen. The parents would never let it happen.

The athletes respect each other, help each other, support each other and have always displayed good sportsmanship.

Should any display of such behavior occur, a track meet would be stopped immediately and the offenders dealt with immediately.

Officials and school supervisors are there for a reason. Yes, we make sure all rules of the sport are followed, but we also make sure that there is good sportsmanship, respect and cooperation.

— Susan Polansky, Plainview

The writer is a past president of the Nassau Track & Field Officials Association.

I am appalled that none of the coaches or any other Lynbrook representatives stopped this disgraceful behavior of the Lynbrook students at the playoff basketball game against Roosevelt. Is this the face of Lynbrook students and residents: to be so boldly racist?

Those students should be severely disciplined so it sends a message to all students in the Lynbrook school district that racism will not be tolerated. Lynbrook coaches should be ashamed.

Remember Simon Wiesenthal’s warning: “For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing.”

Lynbrook coaches are supposed to set an example, but instead they did little. Silence is complicity.

— Maria Legace, Lynbrook

As a lifelong resident of Wantagh, I am disgusted by the racist comments made by Wantagh students at a high school sporting event.

Yes, the students are to blame, but equally guilty are their parents. What are they teaching their children?

I have always been proud to say I have raised three successful children, educated in the Wantagh public schools. Now, I can no longer say I am proud of my Wantagh town or the schools.

— Rosemary Flynn, Wantagh