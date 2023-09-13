Show school bus drivers some patience, disability access, more

Show school bus drivers patience

For 21 years, I have been a school bus driver. I admit that I have kept the stop sign out longer than necessary [“School bus drivers must be considerate,” Letters, Sept. 10]. Apologies for the inconvenience. However, I also saved lives.

Every day, I warned students to be careful crossing in front of the school bus because cars don’t always stop for a school bus stop sign.

Moreover, I have kept students from crossing when I see an approaching car that has no intention of stopping at the stop sign. To those irate and impatient drivers waiting for a school bus, please be patient. A life depends on it.

— Pete Scott, Centerport

I’m gobsmacked at the arrogance of a reader stating that he gets to decide whether there’s a “valid reason” to obey the law and stop for a stopped school bus — even one picking up “a single child.”

By the way, drivers are not required to “know” they are keeping you stopped. How about just obeying the law?

— MaryEllen Scherer, New Hyde Park

Diversity, tolerance give U.S. greatness

I am a lucky survivor of that horrific day [“Remembering 9/11,” News, Sept. 11].

As we listen again to the reading of the names of those who were lost, we should all realize that many of the names are not familiar and are difficult to pronounce. We are a country of immigrants.

Our true greatness is derived from our diversity and our tolerance. May we all accept those who are different from us and do our best to help those who need help.

— Steven Rice, Merrick

Disabled folks need to gain equal access

The headline of the article “State Parks need upgrades” [News, Aug. 12] should have been in all capital letters and with exclamation points. New York State did not need an audit to know that the parks are sorely in need of improvements for those with disabilities.

Long Island should be ashamed of its sixth-worst standing among 11 statewide regions.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said that it continues to work to improve access at facilities, many of which were opened before state and federal laws required greater access for disabled people.

The office has had more than 30 years to make improvements since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, yet they are still lacking.

People with disabilities deserve to have equal access to all venues.

— Roberta Rosenberg, East Northport

Traffic ticket draws a double whammy

On July 7, 2022, my daughter received a ticket for a traffic violation. She went to court to settle on Sept. 30. A long line of people were given handwritten notes proving they were there when summoned, but they were told to go home and wait until notified. Apparently, there was a “cyberattack” in Suffolk County that put a halt to all cases.

Fast-forward to July 3 of this year when we finally received the second summons, with a July 13 date [“A year later, impacts still reverberate,” News, Sept. 10]. Then, to negotiate it down, we had to return again, on Aug. 30, and we settled the summons.

But here’s the kicker: My daughter was told she must pay a $50 surcharge for “reopening the case.” Whose fault was this initial delay anyway?

Due to the county’s incompetence, an extra fee is falling on the people? It’s just another convenient way to squeeze extra cash out of us.

— Steven Zollo, West Islip

Wind power costing more is a necessity

A proposed price increase in offshore wind power is not a win for anti-wind groups [“Wind farms seek increase,” News, Sept. 5]. Monthly consumer costs of an additional dollar or two are minimal considering that offshore wind projects are a means to the end of transitioning away from the use of heat-trapping fuel emissions responsible for the climate crisis.

Ironically, until the NY HEAT Act is passed, consumers will continue to be burdened with rising gas prices.

And what infrastructure project has not gone over budget, especially given the inflationary double whammy of the pandemic supply-chain disruption and Russian invasion of Ukraine? We need offshore wind projects to proceed.

— Star Anthony, Port Washington

DeSantis didn’t act properly after storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis displayed, at best, poor judgment in refusing to meet with President Joe Biden in Florida [“Biden surveys hurricane’s toll in Florida,” News, Sept. 3]. It is an insult to the office of the president and a personal insult to Biden.

DeSantis missed an opportunity to show the country during a time of great political divide that he respects the office and its current occupant, and that is what we should expect from a candidate for the same office.

— John A. Viteritti, Laurel