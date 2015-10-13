Letter: School sports are a risk for taxpayers

School districts are being sued for MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, due to allegedly infected wrestling mats and will probably be sued for deaths and concussions of football players ["Football must be made safer," Editorial, Oct. 8].

What will be the financial impact on homeowners? Years ago, I was a juror in a case concerning a school district, and the district's lawyer warned us that we were risking taxes going up. School districts are deep pockets for injured parties.

Costs of helmets and cleaning of equipment will continue to escalate, and they will never completely protect students from harm.

Why are high schools training grounds for college and professional sports? They should be for education only, and the overall fitness of all students -- not just sports nuts. All sports costs should be paid by the parents, and they should be kept separate from the school districts.

John J. Faber, Valley Stream