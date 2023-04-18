Mass-shooting victims, Valva trial judge's remarks, and observing 9/11

In these shootings, value victims equally

As we grapple with the violence that has shattered young lives, a disturbing aspect of the reporting is the unequal treatment of the victims in the media [“4 Dead in Ala. party shooting,” News, April 17].

The Associated Press story highlighted one student, an athlete, while glossing over the other victims. It was not alone, as other media performed similarly. Why did this high school senior’s life get more attention than the others?

Society should value and honor the lives of all youngsters equally, regardless of their background or achievements. Each deserves to be remembered and mourned with equal empathy and compassion.

By disproportionately focusing on the achievements and prospects of one victim, the media sends a message that the value of a life is determined by achievements or social status. This perpetuates harmful stereotypes, reinforcing the idea that some deaths are more tragic based on external factors.

Such biased coverage results in other victims being overlooked and families feeling marginalized in their grief. It contributes to a culture perpetuating inequality and division.

The media should ensure that all victims receive equal attention and respect, thus upholding the inherent worth of every human life

— Dennis Dubey, Port Jefferson Station

The writer is a clinical psychologist.

Judge did not go too far in his remarks

Suffolk Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei did not overstep his bounds when sentencing Angela Pollina [“Never let another Valva case happen,” Letters, April 16].

This woman and Thomas Valva’s own father deserved their sentences. They, themselves, didn’t give one thought to the Eighth Amendment in their “cruel and unusual punishment” of an innocent child.

The judge was explaining why he sentenced them as he did. Other judges have done the same.

Too bad we no longer have the death sentence.

— Doris A. Schneider, Riverhead

Don’t turn 9/11 into a shopping holiday

As the sister of firefighter George Cain, murdered at age 35 on 9/11, the last thing my family wants is for the anniversary to become a shopping holiday [“Make 9/11 unforgettable,” Editorial, April 17].

It’s bad enough going to the memorial and seeing young people taking smiling selfies as if they’re at an attraction. Or being asked when the water fountain is going to rise, like at Walt Disney World.

Find a respectful way of honoring those we lost or don’t do it. But please do not turn it into a circus of sales.

— Nancy K. Nee, Holbrook

Promote high-quality environmental films

Why is Newsday promoting environmental terrorism films? Movies on blowing up pipelines and dams is not the right path “Environmental titles to stream,” fanfare, April 16].

Lead with more meaningful real-life films with nonviolent content like “Kiss the Ground” or “Dirt! The Movie.” These documentaries show the negative impact of commercial farming and how changing these practices can have a profound positive effect on the planet.

I think we all need less extremism and more activism.

— Mark Andres, Sayville