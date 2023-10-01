Solid waste management, Massapequa Native American mascot lawsuit

LI at crossroads about solid waste

New Yorkers have set a record. According to the most recent solid waste management plan, New Yorkers are now generating an average of 5.02 pounds of waste per person each day. In total, Long Islanders are generating some 14.5 million pounds of waste daily.

We should not be proud of this accomplishment. Indeed, quite the opposite.

Newsday’s editorial board correctly highlights the need for regional planning to improve solid waste management [“Improve the way we recycle glass,” Editorial, Sept. 24].

The future challenges associated with waste management are alarming in light of the dramatically increasing volumes of waste, the escalating costs, stubbornly low recycling rates, and the shrinking capacity on Long Island to dispose of society’s wastes.

It’s important that Long Islanders strive to reduce the amount of waste they generate. Beyond recycling and reuse, a zero-waste approach focuses on responsible production, consumption, reuse and recovery of all products, packaging and materials, without burning them, and without discharges to land, water or air that threaten the environment or public health.

Long Island is at a crossroads with regards to the management of society’s waste. Emphasizing waste prevention should be part of the solution and one that all Long Islanders aspire to reach.

— Will Flower, Bayville

Will Flower is vice president of Winters Bros. Waste Systems.

I have a suggestion for our towns that will make them money.

Since glass bottles are mostly brown, green or clear, towns should strategically place recycling bins in towns and villages as has been done with used clothing bins. Each bin should have a color — brown, green or white. Now, the glass is pure and can be sold to companies making new products.

Germany already has separate bins throughout the country for paper and glass, cardboard, plastic and metal, biodegradable goods, and “residual waste.”

Of course, the big question is: Would Long Islanders bring their glass to the bins?

— Albert J. Prisco, East Northport

Kudos to Massapequa in district mascot suit

I applaud the Massapequa school district in its effort to keep its school mascot and team name [“School district to file suit over ban,” News, Sept. 23].

Massapequa and other districts have used the names out of respect and admiration for the history and tradition of those Native American themes, in some cases closely related to the origination of the towns in which their schools are located.

Other examples are Wyandanch, Sewanhaka, Manhasset and Wantagh, just to name a few. Long Island is rich in Native American background. Is New York State also suggesting that we change the names of these villages and towns?

The Warriors, Braves and Flaming Arrows instill a strong competitive spirit in the athletic teams of these schools and pay homage to the Native Americans by doing so. It is an honor to be considered an athletic warrior, not an insult.

The state should just leave it alone. Don’t destroy the proud tradition that these school districts are trying to instill in their students.

— Michael Limmer, Wantagh

This has been one of the biggest eye-openers regarding lack of focus and empathy on the teaching of Native American history in our state education system.

Naming Long Island towns and streets after Native American tribes is a sign of respect and honor. Clinging to nicknames and negative representations is not. It shows ignorance when detractors say they believe the team names are intended to honor Native Americans. Bemoaning athletic mascots needing change is a ridiculous comparison to life’s actual problems. Nor should any cost for correction be passed on to taxpayers.

Turf field and hardwood floor logos? It seems that whoever’s in charge of making these purchases has an open-ended budget to taxpayers’ wallets.

Those who say that paying to change the racist terminology will take away money from schools purchasing computers or hiring more teachers shows a myopic view. The bigger question is why are schools spending taxpayer money on non-educational items?

— Elizabeth Lerner, Massapequa

Aren’t we all getting a little too sensitive?

I would think that 200 years ago if you called a Native American a brave or warrior, it would be taken as a compliment. These were honorable men that today’s Native Americans should be proud of and urge competing sports teams to utilize the titles of and remember these brave souls.

— Al Greco, Bay Shore