Forgiving student debt, Nassau police spending, Fire Island

Three views about student debt

Please tell me how being generous to others, as the Bible story mentioned, is, will or could be “destroying our democracy” [“Forgive student debt and hurt democracy,” Letters, Sept. 29]? Isn’t being generous necessary and essential to a democracy?

We pay people to put out fires, prevent and punish crime, and pick up our garbage, among other things.

We pay for children and teens to get an education. Why shouldn’t we pay young adults and adults to get or further their education? Doesn’t that make our democracy and our country greater?

— Kathryn Meng, Westbury

A reader compared forgiving student debt to a parable in the Bible [“Who’s accountable for students’ debt?”, Letters, Sept. 27]. The Bible also teaches that when money is borrowed there should be a secure repayment plan.

Psalm 37 says, “The wicked borrows and does not repay, but the righteous is generous and gives.” The text is clear. It does not say that the person who borrows is wicked but rather it’s the person who borrows and does not pay back.

The writer also overlooks that the loan forgiveness would be forced onto the backs of the taxpayers.

— John Ward, Centereach

I do sympathize with many students today trying to pay off their student loans, but back in the 1980s, there was no “loan forgiveness” [“ ‘I’m terrified,’ ” LI Business, Sept. 24].

I was paying off my loans with an 8% interest rate for years. I made monthly payments to the Sallie Mae lender. No one helped me. No one pitied me. It was expected.

Now we have millennials being stressed that they must start repaying their loans. You borrow money. You pay it back. Plain and simple.

— Monica Klein, Deer Park

GOP primaries need to be shut down

With former President Donald Trump up by dozens of points in polls, it amuses me to see references to “and then there were seven,” regarding the seven Republican presidential candidates who were onstage in the latest debate [“Absent Trump targeted,” News, Sept. 28].

This is a competitive contest for president? If this were a professional wrestling match, it could be called Andre the Giant vs. The Seven Dwarfs.

Isn’t there a “mercy rule” for politics like in softball when the score gets out of hand? If not, there should be — at least in this instance.

This election is critical in getting our country back on track. We need to give Trump, who deserves every break imaginable, maximum advantage to rescue our country. And that starts with shutting down the useless primaries.

— Luana Dunn, Medford

Former President Donald Trump almost got it right when he described the second GOP debaters as simply contenders looking to be his running mate.

Actually, they are all simply auditioning to be his successor. On the other hand, how do you explain their lackluster debate performances and reluctance to really go at Trump?

— Michael J. Moonitz, Massapequa

Police could spend millions in better ways

After reading about the $12 million being spent on a mock village to train police, I couldn’t help but feel it seemed excessive “New training for Nassau cops,” News, Sept. 29].

That money should be spent in the areas that have high crime. Affordable housing, jobs and cleaning up the downtowns would go a long way to curtailing crime in underserved areas.

The efficacy of playing cops and robbers in a fake village is questionable. When are our elected officials going to truly advocate for the people they are elected to serve?

— Mary Alice Samboy, East Meadow

Stairway to heaven is on Fire Island

Living on Long Island, rich in history with a wide variety of activities to keep us active throughout the year is a privilege.

However, many of us don’t realize or take advantage of the amazing beaches, parks, trails, history and abundance of nature that surrounds us. I was thrilled to see the article “Time to climb again” [exploreLI, Sept. 27].

My parents, both retired educators, have been volunteer tour guides at the Fire Island Lighthouse for many years. Sharing the history of the tower, and marveling at the number of stairs, the lens and the beautiful nature that surrounds it have been a big part of their lives.

They have invited friends, family and even people they just met to come for a guided tour.

My father passed away a few months ago, and the lighthouse has continued to be a symbol of his guiding light for others. He would have been over the moon to see the lighthouse featured in its own article.

If readers haven’t yet had a tour there, what are they waiting for? My mom will be happy to lead the way.

— Melissa Martin, Miller Place