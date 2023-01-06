Students' mental health, Jan. 6 panel, LI Sound tunnel, parents support group, and more

Add health pros, not school security

A reader who is a retired police lieutenant advocated for furthering the trend of giving security professionals a larger role in addressing problems better handled by mental health providers and educators [“Give school security special training,” Letters, Dec. 22].

While he suggests that school-specific security guard training and certification is needed, he fails to explain how security guards with additional training would be better equipped to support students dealing with “bullying, gang violence, drug use and mental health disorders” than social workers, school psychologists and guidance counselors.

The latter roles have always been underfunded and under-supported, yet the consensus among school safety researchers and advocates is that social-emotional learning, mental health support from qualified professionals, and creating environments that foster belonging are the keys to reducing violence in schools.

Rather than training more law enforcement-like security staff in our schools, we should find the funds to pay qualified mental health and guidance professionals with the skills to create safe, welcoming and healthy school environments.

— Rebecca Bonanno, Huntington

The writer is a licensed clinical social worker in private practice.

Jan. 6 panel wasn’t providing ‘theater’

A reader wrote that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland won’t bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, saying, “This is all political theater for our entertainment, nothing more, and will soon fade away from the public’s attention” [“At most, Garland will stall Trump decision,” Letters, Dec. 23].

Political theater? For entertainment? I wonder if the writer has read any of the 800-plus pages of incriminating material in the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report, based on interviews of more than 1,000 witnesses, including many Republican insiders, and countless texts and emails.

This doesn’t include the former president’s many other transgressions, including the theft of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, his questionable tax returns, fraudulent businesses, and other malfeasance.

The only defense I hear from MAGA hard-liners is that the investigations are partisan and biased, but no explanation of Trump’s absolute dereliction of duty on Jan. 6, when the Capitol was under siege and his own vice president was in danger.

This is entertainment? If this is “political theater,” then it can only be called a tragedy — for the American people.

— Michael Golden, Great Neck

Build LI Sound bridge or tunnel — now

Regarding reducing the miles driven by cars and trucks on our highways, a bridge and/or tunnel across Long Island Sound would dramatically reduce the number of miles covered by Long Island drivers headed to New England “BQE, Cross Bronx eyed,” News, Dec. 26]. The Long Island Expressway, Throgs Neck and Whitestone bridges, and Interstate 95 would see significantly reduced traffic, especially in rush hours. In time, the new tolls would pay for it, not to mention the hundreds of jobs created.

When first constructed, NY Route 135 was targeted to do that. However, opposition from North Shore residents killed that in its tracks. This is a concept whose time has come.

— Doug Otto, Massapequa

Moms’ group provides unique support

I related to the article about a moms’ group [“Still finding support,” exploreLI, Dec. 28]. A member said that “nobody knows what you’re going through quite like people who are going through it,” and I agree. Our Circle of Friends met at a facilitated support group for parents who had lost a child more than eight years ago. After meeting for 11 weeks, we still meet on our own every other week.

We talk about things we might not feel comfortable saying to others who’ve not had this experience. We remember birthdays and anniversaries of our kids (and each other) and, most important, we can talk freely about our kids, which is such a blessing. We’ve shared laughter and tears, and we’re so thankful we have each other. We truly are a “family.”

— Robin Tierney, Massapequa

Focus on the positive for the new year

This holiday season, the editorial board portrayed a bleak planet [“Don’t relent in pursuit of peace,” Editorial, Dec. 24-25]. Death, famine, disease and war are plaguing the earth. Then add the many insecurities and uncertainties of mental health issues. Honestly, should I hide under the covers or under the bed because of the dystopian world described?

Certainly, we live in interesting times. However, many have brought joy, compassion and love to those in desperate need of help. People sacrifice their time and some have sacrificed their lives to bring help to those in need. Those people should be exemplified this time of year as a positive reinforcement of better things to come.

— Pete Scott, Centerport